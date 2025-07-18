 
Romaniapress.com

July 18, 2025

Romanian tax collection agency checks 2,800 companies for potential profit shifting
Jul 18, 2025

Romanian tax collection agency checks 2,800 companies for potential profit shifting.

The National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) announced in a press release that it has started the procedure to verify potential profit shifting for 2,768 companies registered in Romania. Thus, between July 17 and August 29, ANAF said it is collecting information on the type and amount (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Netanyahu a dat vina pe "muni?ie r?t?cit?" pentru bombardarea bisericii catolice din Gaza Mediafax Presat de Donald Trump, premierul israelian Benjamin Netanyahu a transmis regretul oficial al Israelului pentru bombardarea Bisericii Sfânta Familie din Gaza, explicând c? a fost vorba de o „muni?ie r?t?cit?”. Articolul Netanyahu a dat vina pe „muni?ie r?t?cit?” pentru bombardarea (…)

R?zboiul din Ucraina, ziua 1.241. Zelenski: Fran?a este preg?tit? s? antreneze pilo?i pentru avioanele Mirage / Ministerul rus al Ap?r?rii sus?ine c? au capturat trei localit??i ucrainene Mediafax Rusia offline: R?zboiul lui Putin îi întoarce pe ru?i în epoca analogic? În numele securit??ii, Rusia taie accesul la internet în zeci de regiuni, trimi?ându-i pe cet??eni înapoi în epoca pre-digital?. În peste 70 de regiuni, internetul mobil este întrerupt deliberat ?i frecvent. (…)

Jurca, despre cheltuielile de protocol ale demnitarilor: Am fi putut cump?ra 10 ma?ini Mediafax ?eful Cancelariei prim-ministrului, Mihai Jurca, anun?? vineri o serie de m?suri menite s? reduc? cheltuielile administrative din institu?ie. Acestea vizeaz?, printre altele, cheltuielile de protocol ?i transport ale demnitarilor. Articolul Jurca, despre cheltuielile de protocol ale (…)

Mihai Jurca anun?? reorganizarea Cancelariei Prim?Ministrului Mediafax Vineri, în cadrul unei conferin?e de pres?, ?eful Cancelariei Prim?Ministrului, Mihai Jurca, a prezentat propunerile de reorganizare a structurii interne, care prevede reducerea num?rului de consilieri ?i secretari de stat, transformarea unor direc?ii în servicii ?i crearea unui nou (…)

MAE: NATO ?i UE condamn? atacurile cibernetice orchestrate de serviciile secrete ruse Mediafax GRU, serviciul militar rus, a lansat atacuri cibernetice asupra unor institu?ii din România ?i alte state NATO ?i UE, ac?iuni condamnate de NATO, UE ?i România ca parte a unei strategii hibride ruse?ti. Articolul MAE: NATO ?i UE condamn? atacurile cibernetice orchestrate de serviciile (…)

Mihai Jurca: Reducere de 40% a personalului Cancelariei ?i economii lunare de 850.000 de lei Mediafax Guvernul va reduce cu 40% personalul Cancelariei prim-ministrului pentru a face economii de circa 850.000 lei lunar, f?r? a afecta eficien?a institu?iei. Articolul Mihai Jurca: Reducere de 40% a personalului Cancelariei ?i economii lunare de 850.000 de lei apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

Nicu ?tef?nu?? despre fondurile europene: Este cel mai b?nos tren din istoria Romaniei Mediafax Vicepre?edintele Parlamentului European, Nicu ?tef?nu??, a criticat lipsa de coordonare în folosirea fondurilor europene ?i a f?cut apel la unitate na?ional? privind absorb?ia acestora. Articolul Nicu ?tef?nu?? despre fondurile europene: Este cel mai b?nos tren din istoria României (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |