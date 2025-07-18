Romanian fertilizers maker Azomures resumes operations after one-year outage
Romanian fertilizers maker Azomures resumes operations after one-year outage.
Romania's last operating fertilizers producer, Azomures, owned by Swiss Ameropa but eyed for takeover by Romgaz, resumed operation at 30% capacity after an outage of nearly one year caused by high raw material (natural gas) prices. At the beginning, the plant started producing ammonia, which is (…)
