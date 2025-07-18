M Park Or??tie set to open this fall as part of Square 7’s growth strategy in Romania

Square 7, part of the international property group M Core, has announced the development of a new M Park retail center in Or??tie, continuing its expansion strategy across Romania. The project is being built on a 23,000 sqm plot acquired in April 2024. Construction is already underway, with the (…)