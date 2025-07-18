Romanian president’s challenge dismissed as top court upholds law against fascist, antisemitic propaganda

Romanian president’s challenge dismissed as top court upholds law against fascist, antisemitic propaganda. The Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) unanimously rejected president Nicu?or Dan’s challenge to a law seeking harsher punishment for fascist, legionary, antisemitic, or xenophobic materials. The law, which amends Emergency Ordinance no. 31/2002, will now proceed to promulgation. One of the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]