July 21, 2025

Motorcycle crash on Romania’s mountain road Transalpina leaves two foreign tourists dead, one injured
Motorcycle crash on Romania’s mountain road Transalpina leaves two foreign tourists dead, one injured.

A motorcycle crash on Romania’s scenic Transalpina mountain road left two foreign tourists dead and one injured on Sunday, July 20, prompting a large-scale emergency response involving ground and aerial crews. The accident occurred near the village of ?ugag in Alba county and involved two (…)

Romania's Public Debt Overshoots RON1,000B Mark In April 2025 Romania’s public debt overshot the RON1,000 billion mark in April and increased by RON15 billion to RON1,013 billion. It accounted for 56.6% of GDP compared with 55.8% in March, Finance Ministry data show.

Eurostat: Romania's Government Debt To GDP Ratio Below EU Average In Q1, 2025 The European Union recorded an average general government deficit to GDP ratio of 81.8% at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Romania was below this level, with 55.8%, 16th in the debt-to-GDP ranking of the 27 countries, Eurostat data show.

Finance Ministry Raises RON800M From Banks On July 21 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON800 million from banks on Monday (July 21), selling government paper, at an annual average yield of 7.31%.

Politico: "Asist?m la inceputul erei post-jurnalismului - un paradis pentru autoritari, care deja ca?tig? r?zboiul informa?ional" Mediafax „Jurnalismul, a?a cum îl cunoa?tem, va continua s? existe, dar va fi lipsit de influen??, de amploare ?i de semnifica?ie” Articolul Politico: „Asist?m la începutul erei post-jurnalismului – un paradis pentru autoritari, care deja câ?tig? r?zboiul informa?ional” apare prima dat? în (…)

ENGIE Romania Gets EUR90M Loan From EBRD For New Renewable Energy Projects The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is supporting the expansion of renewable energy in Romania with a EUR90 million loan to ENGIE Romania, one of the country’s leading energy suppliers and distributors.

X, platforma lui Musk, acuz? Fran?a de anchet? "motivat? politic" privind manipularea algoritmului Mediafax Platforma X este investigat? în Fran?a pentru manipularea algoritmului ?i extragere frauduloas? de date, îns? compania neag? acuza?iile, le consider? motivate politic ?i spune c? ancheta amenin?? libertatea de exprimare. Articolul X, platforma lui Musk, acuz? Fran?a de anchet? (…)

Ryanair ia in considerare cre?terea bonusului acordat personalului pentru interceptarea bagajelor supradimensionate Mediafax Ryanair ia în considerare cre?terea bonusului acordat angaja?ilor pentru identificarea bagajelor supradimensionate ale pasagerilor, a declarat directorul executiv al companiei. Articolul Ryanair ia în considerare cre?terea bonusului acordat personalului pentru interceptarea bagajelor (…)

 


