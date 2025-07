State-Owned Company Imprimeria Nationala Posts RON492M Turnover in 2024, Down 11% YOY

Imprimeria Nationala, a company held by the Romanian state via the Finance Ministry, founded in the 19th century, in 2024 reached RON492 million turnover, 11% lower than in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]