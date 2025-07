Hidroelectrica Signs Contract With WALDEVAR Energy For Construction Of Floating Photovoltaic Power Plant

Hidroelectrica, Romania's largest green energy producer, on July 21 announced the signing of a contract with WALDEVAR Energy for the floating photovoltaic panel system – pilot project Nufarul, in Olt County. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]