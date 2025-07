Romania’s public debt still below EU average but growing fast

Romania’s public debt still below EU average but growing fast. Romania ranks as 16th of the European Union’s 27 members by the public indebtedness ratio, with a public debt of 55.8% of GDP at the end of Q1, still below the EU average (81.8%), according to Eurostat data. However, Romania’s public debt is rising faster than average as the country ranks third (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]