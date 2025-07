Romania's public debt hits 56.6% of GDP at end-April

Romania's public debt hits 56.6% of GDP at end-April. Romania's public debt increased by RON 14.5 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in April to RON 1.013 billion (EUR 203.5 billion) at the end of the month, amid the EUR 2.75 billion FX bonds issued by the Treasury at the end of March but registered on April 2. In the first four months of the year,