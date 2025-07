Romania secures EUR 2 bln deal with Israel’s Rafael for SHORAD-VSHORAD air defense systems

Romania secures EUR 2 bln deal with Israel's Rafael for SHORAD-VSHORAD air defense systems. Romania has signed a framework agreement with Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd for the acquisition of SHORAD-VSHORAD air defense systems, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) announced. The total value of the acquisition is RON 10.33 billion (about EUR 2 billion), excluding VAT.