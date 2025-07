SolvIT Networks Ends 2024 with around EUR11M Turnover, Slightly Down YOY

SolvIT Networks Ends 2024 with around EUR11M Turnover, Slightly Down YOY. SolvIT Networks, a Romanian company specializing in providing and integrating IT&C solutions, registered turnover worth about EUR11 million last year, slightly down from the EUR13 million reported in 2023, Mihai Scemtovici, the company’s general manager, told ZF. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]