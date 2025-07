GLS Romania 2024 Turnover Up 14.4% To over RON418M

GLS Romania 2024 Turnover Up 14.4% To over RON418M. GLS General Logistics System Romania, part of the group of the same name controlled by Britain’s Royal Mail, in 2024 generated turnover worth RON418.2 million (EUR84 million), up 14.4% from 2023, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]