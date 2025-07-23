 
Romaniapress.com

July 23, 2025

OMV Petrom and Romgaz launch EUR 750 mln infrastructure works for Neptun Deep offshore gas project
Jul 23, 2025

OMV Petrom and Romgaz launch EUR 750 mln infrastructure works for Neptun Deep offshore gas project.

OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) and Romgaz (BVB: SNG) have commenced infrastructure investments worth EUR 750 million for the Neptun Deep offshore natural gas project in the Black Sea, following the issuance of an establishment authorisation by Romania's National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), the (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Enexus and Ak?? Enerji partner on fully integrated, grid-ready solar park in Dambovi?a County Enexus, the swift integrated EPC service provider specializing in rapid execution of medium and large-scale photovoltaic projects with storage capacity (BESS), announces the signing of the contract for the development of the Titu 1 Project—a photovoltaic power plant with an installed capacity of (…)

How to plan an International proposal from Romania International marriage proposals are truly exciting, even more so in a country as rich in romance and history as Romania. One of the most important things you can do is plan ahead! There are several logistics involved in planning the perfect marriage proposal in Romania. Learn more about (…)

Cluj-based startup BraveX plans industrial drone production boost to become a European market leader BraveX.Aero, a deep-tech startup based in Cluj-Napoca, northwestern Romania, is rapidly expanding its production of long-range fixed-wing industrial drones with the goal of becoming a leading European manufacturer by 2030. Currently, the company produces over 70 drones annually but plans to (…)

Turi?tii vor putea vizita ??rile din Golful Persic cu o nou? viz? de c?l?torie Mediafax Curând va fi lansat? o nou? viz? de c?l?torie valabil? pentru toate ??rile din Golful Persic. Viza este una sem?n?toare cu Schengen, iar astfel nu mai sunt necesare acte individuale specifice pentru vizitarea fiec?rei ??ri din Golf. Articolul Turi?tii vor putea vizita ??rile din (…)

Netflix, parteneriat cu Runway AI pentru efecte speciale in propriile seriale Mediafax Netflix a început s? utilizeze inteligen?a artificial? generativ? pentru a crea efecte speciale în produc?iile sale. Primul test a fost f?cut pentru serialul argentinian „L'eternauta". Articolul Netflix, parteneriat cu Runway AI pentru efecte speciale în propriile seriale apare prima (…)

"I CAN" - Every Can Counts' recycling artworks arrive in City Grill Group's restaurants, turning sustainability into a visual experience After engaging thousands of visitors at festivals and museum exhibitions, the “I CAN” installations — the creative visual expression of Every Can Counts in Romania — continue their journey. From July 15 to 30, they will be on display in five City Grill Group restaurants across Bucharest: (…)

Romania's Top IB Result of 2025, achieved at International School of Bucharest - Teodora Gandore scores a Perfect 45 International School of Bucharest (ISB) is proud to celebrate the exceptional accomplishments of its Class of 2025, whose results in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) have once again set the bar high both nationally and internationally. With a 100% subject pass rate and (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |