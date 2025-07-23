OMV Petrom and Romgaz launch EUR 750 mln infrastructure works for Neptun Deep offshore gas project

OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) and Romgaz (BVB: SNG) have commenced infrastructure investments worth EUR 750 million for the Neptun Deep offshore natural gas project in the Black Sea, following the issuance of an establishment authorisation by Romania's National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE).