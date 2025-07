Romanian PM dismisses Consumer Protection Agency head amid legal probe

Romanian PM dismisses Consumer Protection Agency head amid legal probe. Prime minister Ilie Bolojan dismissed Cristian Popescu Piedone from his post as president of the Consumer Protection Agency (ANPC), the Government announced on Wednesday, July 23. Popescu Piedone was placed under judicial control on July 22 as the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) is (…)