Social Democrats outline proposed measures for Romania's second package of fiscal reforms

Social Democrats outline proposed measures for Romania's second package of fiscal reforms. The interim president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Sorin Grindeanu, announced on July 23 that his party is coming up with proposals in the second package of fiscal reforms, such as the supplementary taxation of capital and wealthy individuals, as well as regulations regarding profit (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]