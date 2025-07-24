Romania’s ruling coalition defers deadline for second package of fiscal reforms for mid-August

Romania’s ruling coalition defers deadline for second package of fiscal reforms for mid-August. The second package of fiscal reforms will be agreed by the end of July, but it will be enacted in the first part of August, Romania’s ruling coalition agreed in a meeting on July 23, according to converging sources familiar with the negotiations quoted by Euronews. Sorin Grindeanu, the interim (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]