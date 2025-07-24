CFA Romania’s macroeconomic confidence indicator plunges in June, signaling recession risk

CFA Romania’s macroeconomic confidence indicator plunges in June, signaling recession risk. The Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator of the CFA Romania Association dropped sharply in June, falling by 14.9 points to 29.9, the organisation announced on July 24. The decline was driven by a significant deterioration in both the expectations and current conditions components, amid rising (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]