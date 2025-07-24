Romania events: Râ?nov film festival announces films in international documentary competition

Ten titles have been selected in the international documentary film competition of this year's Râ?nov Film and Histories Festival (FFIR) from a total of 90 submissions. Most of them will be presented for the first time in the country at screenings taking place at the Amza Pellea Cinema in