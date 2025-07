Rom Honey Invests EUR2.6M via Just Transition in Confectionery Production

Rom Honey Invests EUR2.6M via Just Transition in Confectionery Production. Rom Honey Group, a company in the honey field that has Meli Feli brand in its portfolio, is carrying out a EUR2.6 million project to acquire machinery for honey-based confectionery production. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]