FMCG Distributor Licurici Impex Revenue Rises 9.1% To Over RON561M In 2024. Licurici Impex, a distributor of fast-moving consumer goods based in Onesti (Bacau County), posted more than RON561 million (EUR112.7 million) revenue in 2024, up 9.1% compared with the previous year’s RON514.2 million (about EUR104 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]