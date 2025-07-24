Bos Automotive Products Romania S.C.S. Sees Revenue Up 2% To RON430M In 2024

Bos Automotive Products Romania S.C.S. Sees Revenue Up 2% To RON430M In 2024. Bos Automotive Products Romania S.C.S., a subsidiary of the German company BOS GmbH & Co. KG, posted about RON430.2 million (EUR86.4 million) revenue in 2024, up slightly by 2% compared with the previous year’s RON421.6 million (EUR85.2 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]