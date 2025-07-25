French giant Vinci acquires Romanian energy solutions provider EnergoBit Group

French giant Vinci acquires Romanian energy solutions provider EnergoBit Group. Vinci Energies, a global player in energy and information technology services, will acquire Romanian energy solutions provider EnergoBit Group as part of its expansion in Central and Eastern Europe. The acquisition agreement between the founders of the Cluj-based EnergoBit - Stefan Gadola, Pál (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]