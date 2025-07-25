“Green Belt” and “Asprete Lives” environmental projects to continue, Romanian minister says

“Green Belt” and “Asprete Lives” environmental projects to continue, Romanian minister says. Recently appointed Romanian environment minister Diana Buzoianu underlined that environmental projects focused on creating more green spaces and conserving rare species, like the “Green Belts” initiative, will continue despite recent budgetary constraints. The statement comes after the official (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]