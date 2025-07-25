Bucharest Exchange-listed Connections completes sale of service delivery subsidiaries to India's IGT Solutions

Bucharest Exchange-listed Connections completes sale of service delivery subsidiaries to India's IGT Solutions. Connections, a technology company listed on the AeRo market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), has completed the sale of its Back Office Services division in Bulgaria, Serbia, and Romania, held through its company Outsourcing Support Services (OSSR), to IGT Solutions, headquartered in India (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]