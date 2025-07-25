Romania's president returns land transfer law to Parliament over concerns of state patrimony loss

Romania's president returns land transfer law to Parliament over concerns of state patrimony loss. Romanian president Nicu?or Dan, on July 23, formally requested the reconsideration of legislation that would transfer more than 500 hectares of land from the state to the "King Michael I" University of Life Sciences in Timi?oara, citing insufficient justification and risks to the state's assets, (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]