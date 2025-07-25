Romania's Antibiotice announces EUR 70 million R&D and critical drug production center

Romania's Antibiotice announces EUR 70 million R&D and critical drug production center. Romanian pharmaceutical company Antibiotice (BVB: ATB) plans to invest RON 376 million (approximately EUR 70 million) in a new research and development center focused on the production of critical medicines, the company announced on July 24. The project, to be submitted for funding under the EU (…)