Romanian Environment Ministry unveils reform plan for company managing state forests

Romanian Environment Ministry unveils reform plan for company managing state forests . In a move that may serve as a pilot project to be replicated by other state institutions, Minister of Environment Diana Buzoianu, presented on July 23 a reform plan for Romsilva, the company that manages the state forests. The proposed government decision to reorganize Romsilva aims to (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]