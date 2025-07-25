 
July 25, 2025

Romanian Environment Ministry unveils reform plan for company managing state forests
Jul 25, 2025

Romanian Environment Ministry unveils reform plan for company managing state forests .

In a move that may serve as a pilot project to be replicated by other state institutions, Minister of Environment Diana Buzoianu, presented on July 23 a reform plan for Romsilva, the company that manages the state forests. The proposed government decision to reorganize Romsilva aims to (…)

Romania wins one gold, four silver medals at the 2025 International Physics Olympiad The Romanian team won one gold medal, four silver medals, and two special prizes at the 2025 International Physics Olympiad (IPhO), held in Paris, France, between July 17 and 25. Among the Romanian medalists, Ionu? Gabriel Stan from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in (…)

Romania's largest lender Banca Transilvania lists sustainability bonds worth RON 1.5 billion on Bucharest Stock Exchange Banca Transilvania, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) since 1997 and the largest bank in Romania by assets, listed its first issue of sustainability bonds in RON, amounting to RON 1.5 billion (EUR 295 million), on the BVB. The bonds, listed under the ticker TLV32, mark a record on (…)

Romania sets norms for national trails The Romanian Government issued on Thursday, July 24, a decision concerning the methodological norms regulating the hiking trails of national interest. The normative act completes the legal framework for the certification, development and administration of these trails. “Romania has incredible (…)

Italy's Fidia Farmaceutici Takes Over Majority Stake in Romania's Meditrina Pharmaceuticals Italian company Fidia Farmaceutici has bought the majority stake in Meditrina Pharmaceuticals, a pharma wholesaler active on the markets of Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

Banca Transilvania Lists First RON Bond Issue, Worth RON1.5B Banca Transilvania, Romania’s biggest lending institution, is listing on Friday a RON1.5 billion sustainable bond issue, with maturity in 2032 and 8.87% annual interest rate.

"Green Belt" and "Asprete Lives" environmental projects to continue, Romanian minister says Recently appointed Romanian environment minister Diana Buzoianu underlined that environmental projects focused on creating more green spaces and conserving rare species, like the “Green Belts” initiative, will continue despite recent budgetary constraints. The statement comes after the official (…)

Bucharest Exchange-listed Connections completes sale of service delivery subsidiaries to India's IGT Solutions Connections, a technology company listed on the AeRo market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), has completed the sale of its Back Office Services division in Bulgaria, Serbia, and Romania, held through its company Outsourcing Support Services (OSSR), to IGT Solutions, headquartered in India (…)

 


