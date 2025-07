Romania Airports Register 12.8 Million Passengers in H1/2025, Up 8% YOY

Romania Airports Register 12.8 Million Passengers in H1/2025, Up 8% YOY. Local airports were transited by over 12.7 million passengers in the first six months of this year, 8% more than in the same period of 2024, in line with Romania Airports Association data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]