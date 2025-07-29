 
July 29, 2025

PSD backs fast-track bill to cut SOE board perks, second fiscal package later
Jul 29, 2025

PSD backs fast-track bill to cut SOE board perks, second fiscal package later.

Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) will immediately promote in Parliament a package of measures to reduce privileges for board members of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), with a second fiscal package to follow in coordination with the upcoming budget revision, PSD leader Sorin (…)

