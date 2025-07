Sika opens concrete additives production unit in Romania

Sika Romania has inaugurated a new concrete additives production facility in Corl?te?ti, Prahova County, following an investment of CHF 1.4 million (EUR 1.5 million), the company announced on July 28. The unit is located on the local industrial platform and is designed to meet rising demand in