Santierul Naval Orsova Signs EUR22.26M Contracts For Construction Of Five River Vessels

Santierul Naval Orsova Signs EUR22.26M Contracts For Construction Of Five River Vessels. Shipbuilder Santierul Naval Orsova (stock symbol: SNO) has concluded five external contracts worth EUR22.2 million for the construction of five river vessels, the company said in a stock market report on July 29. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]