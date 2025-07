Vlad Micu Appointed CEO Of INNO Investments, Part Of Banca Transilvania Financial Group

Vlad Micu Appointed CEO Of INNO Investments, Part Of Banca Transilvania Financial Group. Vlad Micu has been appointed CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of INNO Investments S.A.I. S.A., the newest company of the Banca Transilvania Financial Group, which will specialize in the management of alternative investment funds. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]