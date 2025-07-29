 
July 29, 2025

Colliers: Romanian Investors Earmarked EUR1.8B For Real Estate Acquisitions Over The Last 10 Years
Jul 29, 2025

Colliers: Romanian Investors Earmarked EUR1.8B For Real Estate Acquisitions Over The Last 10 Years.

Romanian investors have acquired nearly EUR1.8 billion worth of commercial real estate assets in Romania over the last ten years, accounting for one-fifth of all transactions during this period, a ninefold increase compared to the previous decade, according to Colliers data.

