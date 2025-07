Orange Romania Reports EUR684M Consolidated Turnover For H1/2025, Down 2% YoY

Orange Romania Reports EUR684M Consolidated Turnover For H1/2025, Down 2% YoY. Orange Romania, the largest player in the local telecom market, has announced on July 29 that it recorded a consolidated turnover of EUR684 million in the first six months of 2025, down 2.1% against the same period of 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]