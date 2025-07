UiPath Reports RON3.3B Turnover In Romania In 2024, Up 15% YoY

UiPath Reports RON3.3B Turnover In Romania In 2024, Up 15% YoY. UiPath, the most successful IT company founded in Romania, reported a turnover of RON3.279 billion (EUR659 million) for the entity in Romania, for 2024, up 14.85% year-over-year, as per data from the financial statement, which are available on the finance ministry website. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]