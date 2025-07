Romania Car Output Rises 15.2% in June YOY To over 53,000 Units

Romania Car Output Rises 15.2% in June YOY To over 53,000 Units. Mioveni and Craiova car plants churned out 53,035 units in June, up 15.2% from the same month of 2024, in line with data provided by Romania carmakers’ association ACAROM. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]