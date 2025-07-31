Hidroelectrica Sets Off Controlled Emptying Process Of Vidraru Reservoir As Part Of EUR188M Dam Refurbishment Project

Hidroelectrica, Romania's largest electricity producer, kicks off the first stage of the controlled emptying process of the Vidraru reservoir on August 1, 2025, as part of a project aimed at retrofitting the dam. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]