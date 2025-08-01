Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister talks security, energy, and Visa Waiver with US Secretary of State Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on July 31, had a conversation with Romanian Foreign Minister Oana ?oiu about the most important aspects of bilateral relations. In a post on X, ?oiu said her visit to the US, planned for September, would prepare President Nicu?or Dan's official visit to (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]