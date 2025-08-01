Romania's technology group Visual Fan teams up with China's Trina to develop a 65 MW power storage unit
Romanian technology group Visual Fan, best known for its consumer electronics brand Allview, announced that it has signed a partnership with Trina Storage, the energy storage division of the Chinese company Trina Solar, for the development of a battery energy storage system in Topli?a, with a (…)
