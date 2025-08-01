Building permits for retail buildings on the rise in H1, residential segment shows signs of recovery

Building permits for retail buildings on the rise in H1, residential segment shows signs of recovery. The volume of building permits for retail spaces in Romania, measured in square meters, surged by 53% y/y to 303 thousand square meters in H1, according to data published by the statistics office INS. The number of projects rose by 42% y/y to 261. The residential construction segment, driven by (…)