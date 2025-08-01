 
August 1, 2025

PwC Romania and D&B David si Baias Assisted Energobit Founders in Company Sale To Vinci Energies
Aug 1, 2025

PwC Romania and D&B David si Baias Assisted Energobit Founders in Company Sale To Vinci Energies.

An integrated team of transaction specialists of PwC Romania and M&A specialized lawyers of D&B David si Baias assisted the founders of Energobit, a major player in Romania electrical infrastructure, in the sale of the company to Vinci Energies, part of French group Vinci, a construction and (…)

