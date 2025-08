BCR Owner Erste Group Ends H1/2025 with EUR1.66B Net Profit, Up 2.2% YOY

BCR Owner Erste Group Ends H1/2025 with EUR1.66B Net Profit, Up 2.2% YOY. Austrian group Erste, owner of BCR, ended the first half of 2025 with net profit attributable to owners of the parent company worth EUR1.66 billion, up 2.2% from H1/2024, while the operating result edged down by 0.4% to EUR2.96 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]