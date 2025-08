PayU GPO Romania: Online Payments Up 20% in H1/2025, Above Expectations, Pace Set to Endure

The volume of online transactions rose by 20% in the first half of this year against the year-earlier period, maintaining recent years' pace, as growth reached 22% in 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]