Central Bank: Romania Forex Reserves Grow To EUR63B In July 2025

Central Bank: Romania Forex Reserves Grow To EUR63B In July 2025. Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR63.2 billion at the end of July 2025, higher by EUR4.94 billion than the EUR58.2 billion level reported on June 30, 2025, Romania’s central bank announced on Friday (August 1, 2025). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]