David Popovici returns to Romania after double gold at World Aquatics Championships

David Popovici returns to Romania after double gold at World Aquatics Championships. Romania’s star swimmer David Popovici arrived home on Sunday evening, August 3, to a hero’s welcome at Otopeni Airport after winning two gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. The 20-year-old, who triumphed in both the 100m and 200m freestyle events, dismissed recent (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]