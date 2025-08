Burger King Romania Franchisee Has EUR7.5M Investment Budget in 2025 for Local Expansion

Burger King Romania Franchisee Has EUR7.5M Investment Budget in 2025 for Local Expansion. Rex Concepts BK Romania, the local franchisee of US fast food brand Burger King, has budgeted EUR6-7.5 million investments in 2025 for network expansion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]