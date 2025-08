Mushroom Producer Boglar Champ Expects RON170M Turnover in 2025, Up 14% YOY

Mushroom Producer Boglar Champ Expects RON170M Turnover in 2025, Up 14% YOY. Boglar Champ ended 2024 with RON149 million turnover, up from RO134 million in 2023 and RON14.5 million net profit, from RON16.8 million, and targets RON170 million turnover in 2025, up 14% from 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]