Dr. Max Group Overshoots EUR2B Turnover Mark in 2024, with 23% Increase YOY. Dr. Max Group, which includes the pharmacies of the same name and drug wholesaler Mediplus, ended 2024 with over EUR2 billion (RON10.7 billion) turnover, after a 23% advance from 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]