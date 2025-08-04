 
August 4, 2025

Over a hundred thousand cartridges destroyed after fire at ammunition warehouse in central Romania
Aug 4, 2025

Over a hundred thousand cartridges destroyed after fire at ammunition warehouse in central Romania.

Roughly 130,000 cartridges prepared for delivery were destroyed after a fire broke out at a warehouse part of the Cugir Mechanical Plant, in central Romania, on Saturday, August 2. No victims were reported, and an investigation is currently ongoing. The fire started around 2 AM, initially over (…)

