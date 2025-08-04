Romanian president approves retirement of 96 magistrates amid pension reform plans

Romanian president approves retirement of 96 magistrates amid pension reform plans. Romania's president Nicu?or Dan signed 96 decrees approving the retirement of magistrates on August 1, with most leaving the judiciary immediately and the remainder scheduled to retire on September 1, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported. Among those stepping down is Corina Corbu, President of the High (…)